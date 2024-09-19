Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITOS opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.