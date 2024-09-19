Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,787 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

