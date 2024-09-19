Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 0.6 %

TWLO stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

