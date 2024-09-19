Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $553,819.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,155.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $553,819.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,155.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,740,617.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,735 shares of company stock worth $1,687,632. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

