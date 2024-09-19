Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Universal Logistics worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

