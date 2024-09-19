Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

