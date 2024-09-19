Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. UBS Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.