Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,113 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

