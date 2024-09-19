Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 286 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in GATX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $41,112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GATX by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.17. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

