Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,457 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NetScout Systems worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $10,184,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,993.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,993.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,952 shares of company stock valued at $598,411. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

