Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Camping World worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Camping World by 6,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWH stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.63 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

