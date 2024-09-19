Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.17

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $54.91, with a volume of 108110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Victory Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

