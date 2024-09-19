VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.44

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 8108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of $594.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
