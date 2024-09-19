VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.44

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 8108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $594.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.