VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.33

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.33 and last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 3172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $870.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,278.22 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.2465 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,699.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.31% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

