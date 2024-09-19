VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.33

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.33 and last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 3172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $870.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,278.22 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.2465 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,699.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.