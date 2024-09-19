Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $933.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 933 ($12.32) and last traded at GBX 962 ($12.71), with a volume of 161420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 953 ($12.59).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,491 ($19.70) to GBX 1,290 ($17.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Victrex Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,034.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,178.12. The stock has a market cap of £837.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,788.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.71) per share, with a total value of £35,670 ($47,120.21). Also, insider Ros Rivaz bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($26,274.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,053 shares of company stock valued at $19,439,953. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

See Also

