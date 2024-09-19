Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.11 and last traded at $64.88. 1,316,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,533,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,689,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 196,015 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

