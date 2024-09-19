Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio Sells 123,891 Shares

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 123,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $122,652.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,549,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,453,854.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Village Farms International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

About Village Farms International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 182.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40,811 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 23.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 455,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 85,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.