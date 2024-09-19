Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) Director Sells C$16,296.94 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 12,036 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$16,296.94.

Michael Anthony Degiglio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Village Farms International alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 100 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$136.68.

On Monday, September 9th, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$6,800.68.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$715.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.25 and a 52-week high of C$25.78.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.