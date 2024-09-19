Vima LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vima LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.40. The company has a market capitalization of $596.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

