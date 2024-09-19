Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni Sells 1,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $10.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.35. 1,687,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.05 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.06 and its 200-day moving average is $290.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after buying an additional 145,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

