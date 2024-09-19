Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Trading Down 2.1%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 144,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 681,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

About Vincerx Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 359.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 256,967 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

