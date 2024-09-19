Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Trading Down 2.1%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 144,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 681,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
