Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Up 4.3%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 111,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 176,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Viomi Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.