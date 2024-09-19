Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Up 4.3%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 111,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 176,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Viomi Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viomi Technology
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.