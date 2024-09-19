Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Virco Mfg. has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virco Mfg. to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $242.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRC. StockNews.com cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

