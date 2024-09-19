Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $2,298,712.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $5,459,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,194,746 shares in the company, valued at $662,961,716.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $2,298,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 652,946 shares of company stock valued at $69,260,741. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $100.01 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.65, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

