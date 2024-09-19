Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

