Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s 8th Largest Position

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $288.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $525.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

