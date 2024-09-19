Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Venator Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Venator Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 7.3% of Venator Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 45.0% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 573,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $152,685,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 145,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Visa by 7.9% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 14,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $288.46 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $525.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

