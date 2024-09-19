Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.22.
Visa Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of V stock opened at $288.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.81 and its 200 day moving average is $273.38. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $525.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why General Mills Is the Perfect Hedge for S&P 500 Volatility
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Viking Therapeutics Is Having a Year to Remember: Time to Buy?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Leverage Proven Stock Factors With These Top 3 Smart Beta ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.