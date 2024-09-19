Visionary (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GV – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 120,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 307,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Visionary Trading Down 12.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Visionary Company Profile

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

