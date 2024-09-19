Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 557,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 877,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.45.

Vital Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile



Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

