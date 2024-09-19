Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stake Lessened by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lowered its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 8.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at $287,619,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Vital Farms Price Performance

NASDAQ VITL opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

