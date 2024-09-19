Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.00

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.98, with a volume of 20741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vitalhub

Vitalhub Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$457.14 million, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.11.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.07). Vitalhub had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of C$16.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.39 million. Research analysts predict that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2301092 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.