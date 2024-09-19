VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Trading 5.6% Higher

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. 310,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.
VIVO Cannabis Company Profile
ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.
