Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Down 2.4%

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.98. 657,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,458,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

