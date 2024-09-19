Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Down 2.4%

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VODGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.98. 657,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,458,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

