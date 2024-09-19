Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 66,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 85,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Volatus Aerospace Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$114.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

Get Volatus Aerospace alerts:

Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.12 million for the quarter. Volatus Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 238.20% and a negative net margin of 28.94%.

Volatus Aerospace Company Profile

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volatus Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volatus Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.