Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.40

Shares of Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 67355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a market cap of £1.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

