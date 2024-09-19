VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 183,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 491,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -181.75 and a beta of 1.39.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. VTEX had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. VTEX’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VTEX by 1,856.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 235,199 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in VTEX by 153.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 553,193 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 23.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 315,507 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its holdings in VTEX by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,098,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 1,721,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth about $7,899,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

