Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $388,027,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $244.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.41 and its 200-day moving average is $255.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

