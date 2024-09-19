W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,747,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,727,024 shares.The stock last traded at $58.83 and had previously closed at $58.75.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 386,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 276,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 46,125 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

