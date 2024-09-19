Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

