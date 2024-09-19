Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading 3% Higher

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.29. 4,597,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,050,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

