Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Down 7.1%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,789,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 548,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

