Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 1.3%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $93.06. Approximately 1,961,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,202,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.82.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

