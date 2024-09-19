Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 1.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.29 and last traded at $94.85. 2,972,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,188,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.82.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

