Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Up 10.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 569 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 569 ($7.52). Approximately 471,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 257,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.82).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Warpaint London from GBX 580 ($7.66) to GBX 680 ($8.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 579.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 519.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of £416.10 million, a PE ratio of 2,977.78 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($93,926.68). Corporate insiders own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

