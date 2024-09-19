Warpaint London PLC (W7L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on November 22nd

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 528.30 ($6.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.65. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 650 ($8.59). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 579.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.03. The firm has a market cap of £410.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,977.78 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total value of £71,102.50 ($93,926.68). Company insiders own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

W7L has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Warpaint London from GBX 580 ($7.66) to GBX 680 ($8.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

