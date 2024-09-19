Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,068. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 19.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.