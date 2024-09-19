Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,068. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on HCC
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 19.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
