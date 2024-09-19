Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 661 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after buying an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after buying an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after buying an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,402 shares of company stock worth $6,861,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $229.71 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

