Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 85 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,306,394. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.19 and a 200-day moving average of $312.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

