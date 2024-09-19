Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 2,456 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,636 shares of company stock worth $5,880,654. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHW stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.